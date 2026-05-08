Governor Dauda Lawal has appointed former Vice-Chancellor of Zamfara State University Talata Mafara, Yahaya Zakari Abdullahi, as a commissioner and member of the Zamfara State Executive Council. The nomination was conveyed to the Zamfara State House of Assembly by the Secretary to the State Government, Abubakar Mohammad Nakwada, in line…...

Governor Dauda Lawal has appointed former Vice-Chancellor of Zamfara State University Talata Mafara, Yahaya Zakari Abdullahi, as a commissioner and member of the Zamfara State Executive Council.

The nomination was conveyed to the Zamfara State House of Assembly by the Secretary to the State Government, Abubakar Mohammad Nakwada, in line with Section 192 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

At its 177th sitting held on Thursday, 7 May 2026, the Assembly screened and confirmed the appointment.

Prof. Zakari, a seasoned scholar and administrator, brings over two decades of experience in academia, policy development and public service.

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He previously served as the pioneer Vice-Chancellor of Zamfara State University, Talata Mafara, where he played a key role in the institution’s establishment and growth.

The appointment is seen as part of the state government’s efforts to strengthen governance and enhance policy delivery through experienced technocrats.