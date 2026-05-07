The Oyo State Police Command has announced the arrest of four suspected kidnappers linked to the abduction of a farmer, Quadri Oloriegbẹ, in the Irawọ area of the state. In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, Olayinka Ayanlade, the command said the victim was abducted on April…...

The Oyo State Police Command has announced the arrest of four suspected kidnappers linked to the abduction of a farmer, Quadri Oloriegbẹ, in the Irawọ area of the state.

In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, Olayinka Ayanlade, the command said the victim was abducted on April 29, 2026, at Olopoto Village via Abugbudu when five armed men invaded the community, shooting sporadically into the air before whisking him away to an unknown destination.

The statement noted that following a distress report, the Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Abimbola Olugbenga, directed an intelligence-driven rescue and manhunt operation involving Police Tactical Teams, Amotekun Corps, Agbẹkọya operatives, vigilante groups, and local hunters.

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According to the command, extensive bush-combing operations, surveillance patrols, and raids on suspected criminal hideouts across the area led to the arrest of one Umaru Bokolo, who was linked to the crime through intelligence and community identification.

Police said the sustained pressure mounted on the kidnappers eventually led to the release of the victim on May 5, 2026.

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The victim was thereafter debriefed by investigators and taken to a medical facility for evaluation before reuniting with his family safely.

The command added that further coordinated operations at Irawọ town and surrounding areas resulted in the arrest of three additional suspects identified as Zada Abubakar, Husein Rabiu, and Abubakar Mohammed.

The suspects, according to the statement, are undergoing further investigation and would be transferred to the Anti-Kidnapping Squad for possible prosecution.

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The Police Commissioner commended the efforts and collaboration among security agencies and local security outfits involved in the operation and reassured residents of the command’s commitment to combating kidnapping and other violent crimes across Oyo State.