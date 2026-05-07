Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, has formally submitted his Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), signaling his readiness to contest for a second term in office. The submission took place on Thursday at the Treasures Suites & Conferences, Abuja,…...

Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, has formally submitted his Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), signaling his readiness to contest for a second term in office.

The submission took place on Thursday at the Treasures Suites & Conferences, Abuja, where members of the APC National Working Committee (NWC) were present to receive the documents.

Speaking shortly after the submission, Governor Radda expressed confidence in the process and optimism about his chances, stating that his decision to seek re-election is driven by a commitment to consolidate ongoing developmental strides and deliver more dividends of democracy to the people of Katsina State.

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“The journey continues. We are encouraged by the progress recorded so far, and by the grace of God, we are confident of securing another mandate to serve our people better,” the Governor stated.

The development marks a significant step in the build-up to the APC primaries, as political activities continue to gather momentum ahead of the forthcoming elections.

Governor Radda was accompanied by the Deputy Governor, Hon. Faruk Lawal; former Katsina State Governor, Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari; former Senator, Sen. Abu Ibrahim; and the Chief of Staff, Hon. Abdulkadir Mammam Nasir.

Also in attendance were renowned business mogul, Alhaji Dahiru Barau Mangal, as well as several Katsina State federal lawmakers who emerged as consensus candidates in their respective constituencies, alongside other aspirants that has emerge through the party’s consensus, among other top government officials.