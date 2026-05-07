The Kogi State Police Command has launched investigations into two separate violent incidents in the state, including an attack on Edede Community and a communal clash between Itale and Ishi communities in Ibaji Local Government Area. Police sources say armed assailants invaded Edede Community on May 5, killing one person…...

The Kogi State Police Command has launched investigations into two separate violent incidents in the state, including an attack on Edede Community and a communal clash between Itale and Ishi communities in Ibaji Local Government Area.

Police sources say armed assailants invaded Edede Community on May 5, killing one person identified as Nasiru Alias, whose body was found dismembered. Several houses, a vehicle, and a motorcycle were also set ablaze during the attack.

Security operatives deployed to the area found the community deserted and have since intensified joint operations with the military and local vigilantes to track down those responsible.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a related development, tension also erupted between Itale and Ishi communities in Ibaji LGA, leading to the destruction of buildings and agricultural produce, including bags of rice reportedly set on fire by suspected youths.

Two bodies were recovered from Ishi community, while another victim sustained gunshot injuries and is receiving treatment at the General Hospital in Idah.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police Command says a joint security team comprising police operatives, naval personnel, vigilantes, and the Kogi State Vigilance Service has restored calm to the affected areas.

Fifty-seven expended cartridges were recovered from the scene, while several persons of interest from both communities have been identified for investigation.

The Commissioner of Police, Naziru Kankarofi, says the command remains committed to intelligence-led policing and has assured residents that all those found culpable will be prosecuted in accordance with the law.