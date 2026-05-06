The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has directed all Commissioners of Police nationwide to immediately commence a comprehensive audit of arms and ammunition within their respective Commands and formations. The directive was issued during the Emergency Conference with Commissioners of Police and members of the press held at…...

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has directed all Commissioners of Police nationwide to immediately commence a comprehensive audit of arms and ammunition within their respective Commands and formations.

The directive was issued during the Emergency Conference with Commissioners of Police and members of the press held at the Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Peacekeeping Centre, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

According to the Inspector-General, the audit exercise is aimed at strengthening accountability, identifying operational gaps, preventing misuse of Police assets, and enhancing the overall operational readiness of the Nigeria Police Force.

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The IGP emphasized that the exercise is not a routine administrative procedure, but a critical institutional measure designed to ensure that all arms and ammunition entrusted to the Force are properly documented, secured, and optimally deployed in line with operational standards and national security objectives.

Commissioners of Police have been directed to ensure that the audit process is thorough, transparent, and professionally documented, with detailed reports to be submitted to the Force Headquarters within the stipulated timeframe.

The Inspector-General reiterated the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to institutional reforms anchored on accountability, professionalism, transparency, and effective internal control systems.

The Nigeria Police Force assures Nigerians that ongoing reforms under the current leadership are focused on building a more disciplined, efficient, and accountable institution capable of effectively responding to contemporary security challenges.