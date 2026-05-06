Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have booked their place in the final of the UEFA Champions League after edging Bayern Munich 6-5 on aggregate after an intense semi-final clash. The French champions held their nerve in the second leg to secure qualification with a 2-goal draw, building on a narrow 5-4 advantage…...

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have booked their place in the final of the UEFA Champions League after edging Bayern Munich 6-5 on aggregate after an intense semi-final clash.

The French champions held their nerve in the second leg to secure qualification with a 2-goal draw, building on a narrow 5-4 advantage from the first meeting against Bayern in Parc des Princes.

PSG started brightly, taking the lead in the third minute through Ousmane Dembélé, while Bayern dominated possession with 66 per cent.

Bayern pushed forward in search of goals to overturn the deficit, pulling one back in stoppage time as Harry Kane converted an assist from Alphonso Davies.

The encounter delivered high drama, with both sides creating chances in an end-to-end contest that kept fans on edge.

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Despite Bayern’s determination, PSG managed the closing stages effectively to seal progression, sparking celebrations among players and supporters.

The French champions will play against English side Arsenal in Budapest in the Final.

PSG enjoyed an impressive run in the 2024/2025 Champions League campaign, winning the title for the first time at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Fans will be eager to see whether PSG can successfully defend their Champions League crown in Budapest.