FIFA president Gianni Infantino has defended the World Cup ticket price hike, insisting that football’s global governing body was obliged to take advantage of United States laws that allow tickets to be resold for thousands of dollars above face value. FIFA has faced searing criticism over the cost of World…...

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - MARCH 18: FIFA president Gianni Infantino speaks during a press conference after the FIFA executive committee meeting at the FIFA headquarters on March 18, 2016 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Valeriano Di Domenico/Getty Images)

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has defended the World Cup ticket price hike, insisting that football’s global governing body was obliged to take advantage of United States laws that allow tickets to be resold for thousands of dollars above face value.

FIFA has faced searing criticism over the cost of World Cup tickets, with fan organisation Football Supporters Europe (FSE) branding the pricing structure “extortionate” and a “monumental betrayal”.

FSE filed a lawsuit with the European Commission in March targeting FIFA over “excessive ticket prices” for the tournament.

FIFA’s own World Cup resale website, FIFA Marketplace, last week advertised four tickets to the July 19 final in New York at a cost of more than $2 million each.

Speaking at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, Infantino stated that the hike in prices reflected high demand to watch the World Cup.

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“If some people put on the resale market, some tickets for the final at $2 million, number one, it doesn’t mean that the tickets cost $2 million,” Infantino said.

“And number two, it doesn’t mean that somebody will buy these tickets,” Infantino said.

The President also encouraged fans to purchase tickets, saying he will ensure that anyone who buys a $2 million ticket gets a special experience.

He said, “And if somebody buys a ticket for the final for $2 million, I will personally bring him a hot dog and a Coke to make sure that he has a great experience.”

According to reports, fans have contrasted the differences in 2026 World Cup ticket prices with those of the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

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The most expensive ticket for the final in 2022 was around $1,600 at face value, while in 2026, the most expensive ticket for the final is about $11,000 at its original price.

Infantino was adamant that the steep increase in face-value prices was justified.

“We have to look at the market — we are in the market in which entertainment is the most developed in the world. So we have to apply market rates,” Infantino said.

“In the US, it is permitted to resell tickets as well. So if you were to sell tickets at a price which is too low, these tickets will be resold at a much higher price.

“And as a matter of fact, even though some people are saying that the ticket prices we have are high, they still end up on the resale market at an even higher price, more than double our price.”

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Infantino said that FIFA received in excess of 500 million ticket requests for 2026, compared with fewer than 50 million combined for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

The FIFA President added that 25 per cent of tickets for the group phase were priced at under $300.

“You cannot go to watch in the US a college game, not even speaking about a top professional game of a certain level, for less than $300,” Infantino said. “And this is the World Cup.”