Doma United FC defender Adam Sinbad dedicated his Man of the Match award to his mother and the club’s chairman after a commanding performance helped secure a narrow 1-0 win over Inter Lagos in Monday’s NNL Super Four opener. Sinbad was rock-solid at the heart of Doma’s defence, leading a…...

Doma United FC defender Adam Sinbad dedicated his Man of the Match award to his mother and the club’s chairman after a commanding performance helped secure a narrow 1-0 win over Inter Lagos in Monday’s NNL Super Four opener.

Sinbad was rock-solid at the heart of Doma’s defence, leading a resolute backline that repelled wave after wave of Inter Lagos attacks. The Lagos side pushed Doma to the limit, but Simbad and his defensive partners stood firm to preserve the vital win.

Speaking after the match, an emotional Sinbad said:

“Words cannot express how happy I am to pick up this award. I’m dedicating it to my mother, who has always been there for me, and to our chairman for his effort in taking my career to the next level.”

For Sinbad, the team result mattered more than individual honours.

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“The most important thing is the victory we achieved today. We are here in Ikenne to win the title, and we will keep pushing to make that happen,” he added.

The result gives Doma United a perfect start to their Super Four campaign. They face Sporting Lagos next on Wednesday, May 6, as the race for the 2025/2026 NNL crown intensifies.