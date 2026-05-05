Nigeria and Ghana have moved to strengthen a joint offensive against drug trafficking in West Africa, with authorities warning that cartels operating across the sub-region will face increased pressure from coordinated enforcement actions. The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Buba Marwa, issued the warning in…...

Nigeria and Ghana have moved to strengthen a joint offensive against drug trafficking in West Africa, with authorities warning that cartels operating across the sub-region will face increased pressure from coordinated enforcement actions.

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Buba Marwa, issued the warning in Abuja on Tuesday while hosting a delegation from Ghana’s Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), led by its Director-General, Maxwell Mantey.

The visit, framed as a strategic engagement rather than a routine exchange, culminated in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at tightening cooperation between both countries in tackling illicit drug networks and associated financial crimes.

Marwa said the agreement signals a shift toward more synchronised regional operations, stressing that criminal networks exploiting borders in West Africa would now encounter a more unified response.

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“Let this visit serve as a warning to those who seek to destabilise our societies with illicit drugs: Nigeria and Ghana stand united.

“We will continue to innovate, collaborate, and dominate the tactical space until our streets and communities are safe,” he said.

He described the partnership as a critical step in addressing the evolving nature of transnational organised crime, particularly drug trafficking and money laundering, which increasingly rely on cross-border coordination.

According to him, the collaboration is expected to deepen intelligence-led operations, improve interdiction strategies, and expand the use of digital forensics, while also opening new channels for joint training and technical cooperation.

“This visit is more than a study tour; it is a strategic alignment. We look forward to sharing the NDLEA’s recent advancements in digital forensics and organisational best practices.

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“Part of the expected gains is operational synergy, as we will be discussing emerging trafficking trends in the West African corridor and exploring new frontiers for technical cooperation and joint training,” he said.

He added that the newly signed MoU provides a legal and operational framework for addressing the production of psychotropic substances, their precursors, and the financial systems that sustain drug trafficking networks.

In his remarks, Mantey highlighted the urgency of the collaboration, noting that trafficking patterns in West Africa are becoming more sophisticated, with increased use of maritime routes and a growing shift toward synthetic drug production.

“No single country can effectively address this threat in isolation,” he said.

He said Ghana’s engagement with Nigeria is intended to translate existing diplomatic ties into practical enforcement outcomes, particularly in intelligence sharing, coordinated operations, and capacity building.

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Mantey also pointed to changing dynamics within Ghana, warning that the country is no longer just a transit hub but is witnessing a rise in domestic drug consumption and distribution, further complicating enforcement efforts.

While describing Nigeria as an “elder brother” in the region, he said the partnership reflects a shared responsibility to safeguard communities and strengthen regional stability.

He added that the success of the agreement would depend on its implementation, urging both agencies to ensure that the MoU delivers measurable results through sustained collaboration and structured programmes.