The Federal Government has raised fresh concerns over rising tensions in South Africa, including protests calling for the expulsion of Nigerians and other foreign nationals, as well as the reported deaths of two Nigerians in custody. The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Dunoma Umar Ahmed, disclosed this on…...

The Federal Government has raised fresh concerns over rising tensions in South Africa, including protests calling for the expulsion of Nigerians and other foreign nationals, as well as the reported deaths of two Nigerians in custody.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Dunoma Umar Ahmed, disclosed this on Monday during the summoning of the Acting High Commissioner of South Africa to Nigeria, Ms Lesoli Machele, to a meeting in Abuja.

This was contained in a statement by the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, on Monday, May 4.

According to the ministry, recent developments, including circulating videos showing violence and hostility against foreign nationals, are disturbing and threaten the long-standing diplomatic ties between both countries.

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The government also confirmed that two Nigerians, Nnaemeka Matthew Andrew Ekpeyong and Kelvin Chidiebere Amaramiro, died in separate incidents involving South African security agencies.

Mr Ekpeyong was reported to have died on April 21, 2026, while in the custody of the Tshwane Metro Police Department, while Mr Amaramiro died on April 25, 2026, at Livingstone Hospital in the Eastern Cape following an alleged assault.

The Federal Government said the incidents had raised serious concerns about the conduct of security personnel and demanded accountability.

It called for “thorough, transparent, and impartial investigations” into the deaths, as well as the timely release of findings, including autopsy reports and other relevant documentation.

Nigeria also demanded full access to legal processes for the families of the victims.

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While acknowledging statements by South African authorities condemning violence against foreign nationals, the government stressed that such assurances must be matched with concrete action.

The ministry further urged South Africa to take proactive steps to curb threats and incitement targeting foreigners, particularly Africans, and to ensure the safety and dignity of Nigerians residing lawfully in the country.

On domestic reactions, the government noted a recent protest by a group of Nigerians in Abuja but appealed for calm, warning against taking the law into one’s hands.

It added that diplomatic engagements were ongoing, including a telephone conversation between Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, and her South African counterpart, with both sides agreeing to work towards a lasting solution.

The Permanent Secretary also reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to protecting diplomatic missions and personnel within its territory in line with international obligations.

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In her response, Machele assured that Nigeria’s concerns would be conveyed to Pretoria, adding that the protests were not endorsed by the South African government.

She also pledged that steps would be taken to address the issues raised and sustain peaceful bilateral relations between both countries.

The Federal Government reiterated its commitment to protecting Nigerians abroad and called on South Africa to take decisive measures to restore confidence and guarantee the safety of all foreign nationals.