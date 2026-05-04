The Obidient Movement has announced its alignment with the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), marking a new phase in its political engagement following recent developments involving its principal, Peter Obi. In a statement issued on Monday, the National Coordinator of the movement, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, said the decision followed Obi’s disengagement…...

The Obidient Movement has announced its alignment with the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), marking a new phase in its political engagement following recent developments involving its principal, Peter Obi.

In a statement issued on Monday, the National Coordinator of the movement, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, said the decision followed Obi’s disengagement from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and his subsequent registration in the NDC alongside former Kano State governor, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Tanko said the move was driven by the need to adopt a more stable and credible political platform capable of advancing national transformation.

“This transition reflects the strategic necessity for national renewal, which requires a united, stable, and functional political platform through which the aspirations of the Nigerian people can be effectively pursued,” he said.

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He disclosed that the movement would now consolidate its activities under the NDC platform and called on members nationwide to formally register with the party at their respective wards.

“We call on all members of the Obidient Movement to proceed with registration into the Nigeria Democratic Congress at their respective wards,” Tanko stated.

To facilitate the process, he noted that a digital membership platform had been introduced to enable seamless registration for Nigerians both within and outside the country.

“As we take this step, we remain guided by our shared vision of building a New Nigeria anchored on accountability, competence, and service to the people. This is not merely a political transition, but a continuation of our collective commitment to national transformation,” he added.

The movement urged its members to remain united and focused as it transitions into the new political platform, expressing optimism about achieving its long-standing reform agenda.

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“Let us remain united, focused and resolute as we build a platform that truly reflects the will and aspirations of the Nigerian people. A New Nigeria is possible,” the statement read.