The Kenya High Commission in Pretoria, South Africa has issued a security advisory to its citizens residing in the country, urging them to exercise caution amid recent protests and isolated incidents affecting foreign nationals. In the advisory on Monday, May 4, the mission warned that the demonstrations reported in parts…...

The Kenya High Commission in Pretoria, South Africa has issued a security advisory to its citizens residing in the country, urging them to exercise caution amid recent protests and isolated incidents affecting foreign nationals.

In the advisory on Monday, May 4, the mission warned that the demonstrations reported in parts of the country could pose risks, calling on Kenyans to remain vigilant and prioritise their safety.

The High Commission advised its nationals to steer clear of protest-prone areas and comply with directives from local authorities.

“Kenyan nationals are urged to avoid, as far as possible, areas where protests or demonstrations may be taking place, and to remain attentive to guidance issued by local authorities,” the statement read.

It also encouraged citizens to carry valid identification and relevant documents at all times, noting that such measures could be critical in emergency situations.

The mission further directed Kenyans to report any incidents to the South African Police Service and notify the High Commission for necessary assistance.

“In the event of any incident or emergency, Kenyan nationals are advised to report the same to the South African Police Service and to inform the Kenya High Commission in Pretoria for appropriate assistance,” it stated.

The High Commission reaffirmed its readiness to provide support to affected nationals and made available its contact channels for assistance.

The advisory comes amid growing concerns over the safety of foreign nationals in parts of South Africa following recent protests.