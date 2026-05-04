The ‎Former Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Seriake Dickson, has said that the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) is not only for powerful Nigerians but also for youths and women. Dickson, in a statement on his X handle on Monday, said that the party has ambitions of being a strong ideological…...

The ‎Former Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Seriake Dickson, has said that the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) is not only for powerful Nigerians but also for youths and women.

Dickson, in a statement on his X handle on Monday, said that the party has ambitions of being a strong ideological party rivalling some of the top parties in the world in their heydays.

TVC News Online reports that Dickson, on Sunday, welcomed former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and ex-presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, into the Nigerian Democratic Congress.

Wooing younger Nigerians, the former governor said, “What we are witnessing is a powerful convergence: my role as a party organiser and builder, alongside two political heavyweights with immense grassroots support, popularity and political experience, as well as several other leaders in their own right across the country, all coming together under one platform.

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“As I have consistently stated, our goal in the NDC is to build an ideological political party, one that can be compared to the ANC in its finest years in South Africa, as well as established political parties across Europe, America, India and even the Communist Party of China—in terms of stability, structure, and the ability to endure beyond its founders for generations to come.

“The NDC is a party with a special place for young people and women, one that prioritises mentorship and prepares citizens for service. It is designed to serve the people, not just the big, strong, and powerful, but also the ordinary and the vulnerable.”

Warning against distractions, Dickson added that he is aware that the party would attract distractions, rumours, gossip, propaganda, and even blackmail.

“These are all parts of the terrain that we are used to. I therefore urge Nigerians to discountenance and ignore such propaganda about the NDC or any of its leaders and remain focused on the bigger picture,” he asserted.