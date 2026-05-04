Telecommunications giant, MTN Nigeria has announced a network outage affecting some parts of Lagos State, citing a fiber cut as the cause of the disruption. In a service notice issued to customers via its X handle on Monday evening, the company said the incident has led to temporary challenges in…...

Telecommunications giant, MTN Nigeria has announced a network outage affecting some parts of Lagos State, citing a fiber cut as the cause of the disruption.

In a service notice issued to customers via its X handle on Monday evening, the company said the incident has led to temporary challenges in connectivity, with some users experiencing difficulties accessing network services.

“We’re experiencing network challenges in some parts of Lagos State due to a fiber cut, and our services may be temporarily unavailable as a result,” the notice read.

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MTN assured subscribers that its technical team is actively working to resolve the issue and restore normal service as quickly as possible.

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“Our engineers are working to restore services as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience and understanding,” the company added.

The outage has affected voice calls, internet connectivity, and other network-dependent services in the impacted areas, raising concerns among residents and businesses that rely heavily on telecommunications services for daily operations.

As of the time of filing this report, MTN had not provided a specific timeline for full restoration of services.