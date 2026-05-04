The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has appointed four senior officials as directors in a move aimed at strengthening its operations and improving service delivery. The appointments were announced by the Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, during a formal investiture ceremony held in Abuja, where he conveyed the approval of…...

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has appointed four senior officials as directors in a move aimed at strengthening its operations and improving service delivery.

The appointments were announced by the Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, during a formal investiture ceremony held in Abuja, where he conveyed the approval of the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Olatunji Alausa.

Those elevated include Mrs. Funmilola Fauzziyyah B. Usman as Director of Information Technology Services, Mr. Abdulsalam Mohammed as Director of Procurement, Mr. Jauro Jamilu as Director of the Ilorin Zonal Office, and Mr. Olukayode Dada as Director of the JAMB Training School in Kaduna.

Addressing the newly appointed directors, Oloyede charged them to justify the confidence reposed in them through dedication and professionalism.

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“While I congratulate you on your elevation, I urge you to justify the confidence reposed in you by discharging your duties with utmost commitment and professionalism,” he said.

He stressed that the new roles come with increased responsibility, urging the appointees to approach their duties with integrity and a strong sense of service.

The registrar also revealed that the board has forwarded a request to the Minister of Education for the appointment of three additional directors, noting that further changes in the leadership structure would follow pending approval.

The development, according to JAMB, is part of ongoing efforts to reinforce its leadership capacity and enhance the efficient and credible management of admissions into tertiary institutions across the country.