The Kebbi State Government has approved the dissolution of the Governing Council of Abdullahi Fodio University of Science and Technology, Aliero, following the recommendations of the visitation panel constituted to review the affairs of the institution. The decision was taken during a meeting with Governor Nasir Idris at the State…...

The Kebbi State Government has approved the dissolution of the Governing Council of Abdullahi Fodio University of Science and Technology, Aliero, following the recommendations of the visitation panel constituted to review the affairs of the institution.

The decision was taken during a meeting with Governor Nasir Idris at the State Executive Council as part of ongoing efforts to reposition the university for effective governance and improved academic standards.

The Statement Issued by the Secretary to the Kebbi State Government, Yakubu Bala Tafida, highlighted that in line with the panel’s recommendations, the Vice Chancellor, Deputy Vice Chancellor Academic and Deputy Vice Chancellor Administration have been relieved of their appointments.

Similarly, the Registrar and the Bursar have been removed, while the appointment of Abba Mohammed has also been terminated.

Governor Idris subsequently approved the appointment of Professor Samaila Arzika Mungadi as the Sole Administrator of the university.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the statement, his mandate includes stabilising the institution’s governance structure and restoring academic integrity, pending the reconstitution of a new Governing Council that will oversee the appointment of new principal officers.

The statement revealed that the decision has taken effect since April 30, 2026.