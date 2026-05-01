The Federal Ministry of Education has clarified that the inclusion of the Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA) Scholarship in the 2026 national budget does not signify a reversal of the Federal Government’s decision to discontinue the award of new foreign scholarships under the programme. This clarification comes in response to public…...

The Federal Ministry of Education has clarified that the inclusion of the Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA) Scholarship in the 2026 national budget does not signify a reversal of the Federal Government’s decision to discontinue the award of new foreign scholarships under the programme.

This clarification comes in response to public concerns and widespread online reports suggesting a contradiction between the reported discontinuation of the BEA scheme and its appearance in the current budget.

Providing insight into the issue, the Honourable Minister of Education, Maruf Olatunji Alausa explained that the allocations in question originated from the 2025 national budget, which had already been passed and signed into law before the Federal Government halted the processing of new BEA scholarship awards around April and May of that year.

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He noted that, due to the structure of Nigeria’s budgeting system, provisions contained in an already approved budget cannot be removed retroactively.

As a result, the BEA component remained intact within the 2025 budget framework.

The Minister further explained that the 2026 budget currently in operation is largely a roll-over of the 2025 fiscal plan, with approximately 30 percent retained from the previous year and 70 percent projected into the current cycle.

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Consequently, all existing budget lines, including those relating to the BEA scholarship, were carried forward as part of this standard fiscal process.

He emphasized that the continued appearance of the BEA allocation in the budget document is purely procedural and does not indicate the resumption of new scholarship awards under the scheme.

Looking ahead, the Ministry noted that any formal adjustment to the BEA budget line, as reflected in the 2026 Appropriation Act, can only be effected through an approved virement.

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At that stage, necessary steps will be taken to realign or repurpose the allocation in line with current government policies and priorities.

The Ministry reassured the public that all Nigerian students who are current beneficiaries of the BEA scholarship and are studying abroad will continue to receive full government support in line with existing commitments.

Their academic progress and welfare remain a priority of the Federal Government.

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The Ministry urged the public to disregard misleading interpretations of budget figures that fail to reflect the technical realities of budget formulation and roll-over practices.

The Federal Ministry of Education reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, accountability, and prudent management of public resources, assuring Nigerians that all education policies will continue to align with national priorities and the best interests of students.