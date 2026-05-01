The lawmaker representing Oshodi-Isolo State Constituency 01 in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Stephen Ogundipe, has formally declared his intention to seek re-election in 2027, urging constituents to evaluate his performance and renew his mandate. Ogundipe, who also serves as the House spokesperson, made the declaration at Ewenla Primary…...

The lawmaker representing Oshodi-Isolo State Constituency 01 in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Stephen Ogundipe, has formally declared his intention to seek re-election in 2027, urging constituents to evaluate his performance and renew his mandate.

Ogundipe, who also serves as the House spokesperson, made the declaration at Ewenla Primary School in Oshodi, where supporters, party leaders and residents gathered in large numbers.

Addressing the crowd, the lawmaker called on constituents to critically assess his stewardship over the past two and a half years, insisting that his record of service remains visible and verifiable across the seven political wards in the constituency.

According to him, his administration has focused on delivering tangible dividends of democracy spanning education, employment, healthcare, infrastructure and legislative advocacy. He noted that over 3,000 pupils have benefited from free coaching initiatives, while 1,200 youths were supported with JAMB forms, leading to impressive success rates and over 100 admissions into higher institutions.

He further highlighted strides in employment and empowerment, stating that job opportunities have been facilitated for constituents, while more than 200 individuals have been equipped with vocational skills to promote sustainable livelihoods.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the health sector, Ogundipe said his office has expanded access to essential medical services at the grassroots, providing care and screenings for hundreds of residents. He added that infrastructure interventions have gone beyond road rehabilitation to include opening up economic routes, improving safety and expanding street lighting in strategic locations.

“We have remained focused on purposeful leadership, setting aside distractions and unnecessary rhetoric to redefine quality representation in Oshodi-Isolo Constituency 01,” he said.

The lawmaker also welcomed constructive criticism, urging constituents to base public discourse on facts and verifiable data. He maintained that his achievements reflect measurable progress in key areas, including education, healthcare outreach, youth empowerment, legislative engagement and social welfare.

Reaffirming his legislative contributions, Ogundipe noted that he has sponsored people-oriented bills and supported motions addressing critical issues such as flooding, security, sanitation and community welfare. He added that his office has consistently provided support during difficult times through food aid, financial assistance and empowerment programmes for women and youths.

Seeking renewed support, Ogundipe said his current achievements represent only the foundation for greater development, pledging to consolidate on existing gains if re-elected. He also urged constituents to align with the policies of President Tinubu and the THEMES Agenda of Governor Sanwo-Olu.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his remarks, former Vice Chairman of Oshodi-Isolo Local Government, Daisi Oso, described Ogundipe as an experienced lawmaker capable of delivering more dividends to the constituency. He noted that a re-election would position him as a ranking member, which could further benefit the area.

Similarly, a leader of the Governance Advisory Council, Muraina Akanbi Taiwo, represented by Elder Gbenga Arulogun, called for unity among party members and urged constituents to support Ogundipe’s re-election bid. He also endorsed President Tinubu, Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat and Ogundipe ahead of the 2027 elections.

Also speaking, the National President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Musiliu Akinsanya, expressed readiness for the party’s primary election, noting that the group remains prepared regardless of the mode of selection. He, however, clarified that road construction falls within the purview of local government authorities, not lawmakers.