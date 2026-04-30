Yusuf Buhari, son of former President Muhammadu Buhari, has been selected as the All Progressives Congress (APC) consensus candidate for the 2027 Sandamu/Mai’adua Federal Constituency election in Katsina State. Party sources indicate that the decision followed consultations among key stakeholders within the constituency, with leaders reportedly settling for Buhari as…...

Yusuf Buhari, son of former President Muhammadu Buhari, has been selected as the All Progressives Congress (APC) consensus candidate for the 2027 Sandamu/Mai’adua Federal Constituency election in Katsina State.

Party sources indicate that the decision followed consultations among key stakeholders within the constituency, with leaders reportedly settling for Buhari as a unifying choice ahead of the general election cycle.

The Sandamu/Mai’adua seat, located in Katsina State, is considered politically significant, with the APC expected to prioritise retaining control of the constituency.