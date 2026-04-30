Yusuf Buhari, son of former President Muhammadu Buhari, has been selected as the All Progressives Congress (APC) consensus candidate for the 2027 Sandamu/Mai’adua Federal Constituency election in Katsina State.
Party sources indicate that the decision followed consultations among key stakeholders within the constituency, with leaders reportedly settling for Buhari as a unifying choice ahead of the general election cycle.
The Sandamu/Mai’adua seat, located in Katsina State, is considered politically significant, with the APC expected to prioritise retaining control of the constituency.