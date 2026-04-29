The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has strongly condemned the alleged extrajudicial killing of a suspect by police officers in Delta State, describing the act as a grave violation of the rule of law and fundamental human rights. In a statement reacting to a viral video of the incident, the association…...

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has strongly condemned the alleged extrajudicial killing of a suspect by police officers in Delta State, describing the act as a grave violation of the rule of law and fundamental human rights.

In a statement reacting to a viral video of the incident, the association said no law enforcement officer has the authority to assume the roles of prosecutor, judge, and executioner under any circumstance.

The NBA expressed concern over what it described as an arbitrary and unjustified use of force, noting that the incident has further damaged the image of the Nigeria Police Force and reinforced longstanding allegations of rights violations by some officers.

Citing provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the association stressed that every individual is presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction.

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It warned that continued disregard for due process by law enforcement agents could erode public trust and weaken constitutional protections.

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The NBA described the killing as an affront to the right to life and dignity, stating that such actions must not be tolerated in any civilised society.

It also raised concerns that the incident occurred in public view, underscoring what it termed a “devil-may-care attitude” towards the law.

While commending the police for arresting the officer directly involved, the association insisted that all officers seen in the video—whether as participants or accomplices—must also be investigated and prosecuted.

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It called for a transparent and expedited legal process, warning that any attempt to shield those responsible would be resisted and could further undermine confidence in law enforcement institutions.

The NBA further directed its Human Rights Committees in Warri, Effurun, and Udu to monitor the case closely, while mandating its national Human Rights and Civil Liberties Committees to track similar incidents and engage relevant authorities to ensure accountability.

Reaffirming its position, the association said the conduct must be decisively addressed, urging that erring officers be removed from the Force to restore integrity and public confidence.