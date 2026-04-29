Two members of the House of Representatives have announced their defections from their respective political parties, citing unresolved internal crises. Hassan Jakduwa, representing Bade/Jakusko Federal Constituency of Yobe State, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress, while Bello Ambarura, who represents Gwadabawa/Illela Federal Constituency of…...

Two members of the House of Representatives have announced their defections from their respective political parties, citing unresolved internal crises.

Hassan Jakduwa, representing Bade/Jakusko Federal Constituency of Yobe State, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress, while Bello Ambarura, who represents Gwadabawa/Illela Federal Constituency of Sokoto State, moved from the All Progressives Congress to the African Democratic Congress.

Their letters of defection were read on the floor of the House by the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu.

The lawmakers say their decisions followed careful reflection and wide consultations, adding that their new political alignments will better position them to serve their constituents effectively and attract greater development opportunities.