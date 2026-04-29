Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East), operating under Operation HADIN KAI, have recorded significant gains in ongoing counter-insurgency operations, neutralising several terrorists and destroying their logistics in coordinated land and air assaults. The operations, conducted as part of Operation DESERT SANITY V, involved troops of Sector 2 in…...

Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East), operating under Operation HADIN KAI, have recorded significant gains in ongoing counter-insurgency operations, neutralising several terrorists and destroying their logistics in coordinated land and air assaults.

The operations, conducted as part of Operation DESERT SANITY V, involved troops of Sector 2 in separate but coordinated engagements across the Azir Bridge (Timbuktu axis) and the Bulabulin Forest areas, with close support from the Air Component Command.

On the Bulabulin Forest axis, troops, alongside elements of the Sector 2 Stabilisation Force Brigade and the Civilian Joint Task Force, cleared multiple terrorist enclaves, including Mar, Subdu, Yaro Lawanti and Yaro Shuwari, as well as surrounding areas along the Kamadogu Yobe stretch.

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During the operation, troops made contact with insurgents at Malam Shiri Village, where they executed a tactical flanking manoeuvre supported by air assets.

Eleven terrorists were neutralised in the encounter, while others fled with injuries.

Military sources said troops subsequently destroyed life support structures within the enclave and recovered nine AK-47 rifles, three PKT anti-aircraft machine guns, five motorcycles, assorted ammunition and materials used for Improvised Explosive Devices.

In a related operation along the Timbuktu axis, particularly the Wajiroko-Sabongari corridor, troops engaged fleeing insurgents with sustained firepower and air support.

At least seven terrorists were confirmed neutralised, while blood trails suggested additional casualties.

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Items recovered from the scene included AK-47 rifles, rocket-propelled grenade tubes, large quantities of ammunition, bandoliers and communication equipment.

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The Nigerian Air Force, through the OPHK Air Component Command, was said to have played a decisive role in both operations by providing Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), as well as conducting precision air interdiction strikes on identified targets and fleeing insurgents.

Troops, supported by volunteer forces, are currently conducting follow-up operations across the Forfor, Multe and Wajiroko axes to consolidate gains and prevent the regrouping of terrorist elements.

The military said the latest offensives underscore the growing operational effectiveness of Operation HADIN KAI and its sustained efforts to degrade insurgent capabilities in the North-East theatre.