The Federal Character Commission (FCC) has officially launched a new website and integrated digital platform in a landmark initiative aimed at strengthening transparency, accountability, and compliance monitoring across more than 700 Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs). The high-level event, held on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, at the Presidential Villa Banquet…...

The Federal Character Commission (FCC) has officially launched a new website and integrated digital platform in a landmark initiative aimed at strengthening transparency, accountability, and compliance monitoring across more than 700 Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The high-level event, held on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, at the Presidential Villa Banquet Hall, Abuja comes less than 100 days into the tenure of the Fifth Commission and attracted an array of distinguished dignitaries from across the Executive, Legislature, and Judiciary, as well as key government institutions, reflecting the national significance of the Commission’s digital transformation drive.

In her welcome address, the Executive Chairman of the FCC, Hulayat Motunrayo Omidiran, described the launch as a defining moment in the Commission’s reform journey and a strategic alignment with global standards of public sector governance.

“We are gathered here not only to unveil a digital platform, but to witness a decisive step forward in the modernization of the Federal Character Commission’s communication and service delivery framework,” Hon. Omidiran said.

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“The new official website provides a unified, accessible, and user-friendly platform through which the public can engage more effectively with the Commission, while enhancing visibility and operational efficiency. This initiative aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which prioritizes digital transformation, innovation, and inclusive governance as pillars of national development.”

Also speaking, the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, represented by Hajiya Laila Barau Jibril, the wife of Deputy Senate President, emphasized the broader national significance of the initiative.

“This platform is a bold statement of purpose, demonstrating that our institutions are ready to meet the demands of a modern, digital society,” Hajiya Jubril said.

“Beyond technology, it represents a bridge between government and citizens, promoting inclusion, strengthening trust, and ensuring that every Nigerian can access information and opportunities without barriers.”

Delivering remarks on behalf of the Vice President, His Excellency Kashim Shettima, represented by Mallam Sadiq Wanka, commended the leadership of the Commission for embracing innovation as a tool for national cohesion and institutional efficiency.

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“This initiative reflects the administration’s commitment to leveraging technology to strengthen governance systems, promote fairness, and ensure that opportunities are equitably distributed across the federation.”

In his dual role at the event, Secretary of Government of the Federation, Dr George Akume, formally unveiled the FCC website and digital platform on behalf of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, while also reinforced its strategic governance value.

“The deployment of this website is a strategic step toward strengthening institutional performance and deepening accountability across government processes,” he said.

“It will enhance transparency, improve access to critical information, and support the Commission in delivering on its mandate of fairness and equitable representation nationwide.”

Representing the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honorable Idris Wase, who doubles as chairman of Federal Character Committee, delivered goodwill remarks, lauding the FCC’s leadership for driving institutional reforms through digital innovation.

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“The House of Representatives recognises this initiative as a critical step toward strengthening transparency and accountability in public service,” Hon. Wase said.

“Digital platforms such as this will not only enhance oversight and compliance but also promote equitable access to opportunities, which lies at the heart of the Federal Character principle.

“We commend the leadership of the Commission for aligning its operations with global best practices and for demonstrating that governance can be both inclusive and technology-driven.”

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Among the high-powered dignitaries in attendance were heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies and representatives of critical national institutions including the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), the Office of the Statistician-General of the Federation, the National Hospital Abuja, the Department of State Services (DSS).

Others from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Federal Housing Authority (FHA), the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), led by its Chairman/CEO, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, as well as Vice Chancellors of the University of Ilorin and the University of Abuja, among other key stakeholders.