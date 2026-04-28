The Ondo State Government has dissolved boards of several parastatals and commissions following the expiration of their tenure. The dissolution was was contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Ebenezer Adeniyan. The dissolution affects multiple agencies, including the Ondo State Universal Basic Education…...

The Ondo State Government has dissolved boards of several parastatals and commissions following the expiration of their tenure.

The dissolution was was contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Ebenezer Adeniyan.

The dissolution affects multiple agencies, including the Ondo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), the Local Government Service Commission, the Muslim Welfare Board, and the Christian Welfare Board.

The government also confirmed that Education Secretaries across all 18 Local Government Areas in the state have completed their tenure and are part of the directive.

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All affected chairmen, commissioners, board members, and education secretaries have been directed to hand over immediately to the most senior administrative officers in their respective offices.

The government added that the transition should be carried out smoothly in line with established administrative procedures.