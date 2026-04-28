The announcement was made by technical directors of the bloc during a press briefing in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, ahead of the formal launch of the programmes.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has outlined a series of new initiatives aimed at strengthening economic integration across West Africa.

Officials said the initiatives, driven by ECOWAS’ Department of Economic Affairs and Agriculture, are designed to deepen the common market, promote investment, improve food and nutrition security, and facilitate the safe movement of people and goods across member states.

They also highlighted plans to support environmental sustainability and boost private sector development within the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the bloc, the measures are aligned with its Vision 2050 agenda as well as the African Union’s long-term development framework, Agenda 2063.

ECOWAS expressed optimism that the initiatives will accelerate regional growth and strengthen cooperation among member states.