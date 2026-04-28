The management of the Obafemi Awolowo University(OAU), Ile-Ife, has directed students to proceed on a three-week mid-semester break following escalating protests over transportation challenges on campus. The decision comes after members of the Great Ife Students’ Union on Tuesday morning blocked the university’s main gate and the Ife–Ede road, grounding…...

The management of the Obafemi Awolowo University(OAU), Ile-Ife, has directed students to proceed on a three-week mid-semester break following escalating protests over transportation challenges on campus.

The decision comes after members of the Great Ife Students’ Union on Tuesday morning blocked the university’s main gate and the Ife–Ede road, grounding movement in and out of the institution for several hours in protest against what they described as poor transport arrangements and broader welfare concerns.

The demonstration led to significant disruption, with access roads to the university sealed off for over five hours before order was gradually restored.

In a statement issued by the institution’s Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olarewaju, the University Senate said the break was approved with immediate effect in response to recent developments on campus.

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According to the statement, the decision followed a series of protests linked to the newly introduced transportation system, which the management said had escalated into actions considered disruptive and unsafe.

“Despite efforts to engage and appeal for calm, the situation has continued to pose concerns for the safety and well-being of members of the University community in particular and the public in general,” the statement read.

The Senate added that the break was necessary “in the interest of restoring order, ensuring safety and creating an enabling environment for meaningful dialogue,” directing the University Management to implement the suspension of academic activities immediately.

“During this period, the University Management will continue to engage relevant stakeholders to address the concerns raised and to ensure that normalcy is restored on campus.

“Accordingly, parents and guardians are kindly advised to take note of this development and make the necessary arrangements for their children and wards. Students are enjoined to remain law-abiding and use this period responsibly.

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“The University remains committed to the welfare of its students and to maintaining a peaceful and conducive academic environment for all.

“Further updates will be communicated as appropriate,” he said.