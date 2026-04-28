The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has appealed to the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, for urgent intervention to ensure the timely delivery of judgment in the pending appeal involving the factions of former Senate President, David Mark and Nafiu Bala, warning that any further delay could jeopardise the…...

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has appealed to the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, for urgent intervention to ensure the timely delivery of judgment in the pending appeal involving the factions of former Senate President, David Mark and Nafiu Bala, warning that any further delay could jeopardise the party’s participation in the 2027 general elections.

In a letter dated April 28, addressed to the CJN, counsel to the ADC, Shaibu Aruwa, noted that the case was heard on April 22, 2026, after which judgment was reserved for a date to be communicated by the court.

The party, however, expressed concern over what it described as urgent developments arising from the matter, noting that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had acted on a lower court judgment in Appeal No: CA/ABJ/145/2026 to derecognise the leadership of the ADC.

According to the letter, the action has left the party without recognised leadership, despite its continued registration as a political party in Nigeria.

The counsel also drew attention to the revised timetable for the 2027 general elections issued by INEC, stating that key electoral activities have already commenced in preparation for the polls.

He argued that the ADC’s ability to comply with statutory requirements and participate in the elections is now dependent on the swift delivery of judgment in the appeal.

The party warned that failure to deliver judgment within the next three days from the date of the letter could place it at risk of exclusion from the 2027 electoral process.

“Without the delivery of judgment within the next three days from the date of this letter, the ADC stands the grave and irreversible risk of being excluded from participating in the 2027 General Elections. This would disenfranchise millions of Nigerians who have subscribed to the ideals of the ADC and deny them their constitutional right to freely associate and contest elections through a political party of their choice.

“My Lord, we are mindful of the enormous responsibilities and workload of this Honourable Court. We are equally aware that justice delayed, in this peculiar circumstance, would amount to justice denied. The entire political future of our client and the legitimate expectations of its members nationwide now hang in the balance,” the counsel stated.