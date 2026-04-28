Lawmakers in the Lagos State House of Assembly have unanimously adopted a resolution endorsing President Bola Tinubu’s bid for a second term in office. During plenary, the motion was led by Oladipo Ajomale, representing Oshodi-Isolo Constituency II, who expressed the Assembly’s collective support on behalf of their constituencies and the…...

Lawmakers in the Lagos State House of Assembly have unanimously adopted a resolution endorsing President Bola Tinubu’s bid for a second term in office.

During plenary, the motion was led by Oladipo Ajomale, representing Oshodi-Isolo Constituency II, who expressed the Assembly’s collective support on behalf of their constituencies and the legislative arm of government.

The lawmakers pledged to mobilise all available resources to ensure the President’s re-election, emphasising their confidence in his leadership.

During deliberations, members highlighted key achievements recorded during the President’s first term, including the significant increase in the minimum wage, the introduction of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, improvements in education and security, and major infrastructure projects such as the Coastal Road and the Sokoto–Badagry corridor, as well as the Core Credit initiative.

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Deliberations ended with the speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, affirming that the resolution reflects the Assembly’s unity and leadership, positioning Lagos as a pace-setter among state legislatures nationwide.