The Labour Party has elected Nenadi Usman as its National Chairman, marking a historic milestone as she becomes the first woman to lead a political party at the national level in Nigeria. The decision was reached at the party’s national convention held in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, on Tuesday,…...

The Labour Party has elected Nenadi Usman as its National Chairman, marking a historic milestone as she becomes the first woman to lead a political party at the national level in Nigeria.

The decision was reached at the party’s national convention held in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, on Tuesday, according to a statement issued by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Ken Eluma Asogwa.

Usman, a former Minister of Finance and senator, previously served as head of the party’s National Caretaker Committee, a role she assumed in September 2024 following a leadership vacuum.

She was later recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission as the party’s leader after a series of court rulings, including a Federal High Court judgement in January 2026 and a subsequent affirmation by the Court of Appeal in April.

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Her emergence comes as the party prepares to consolidate its position ahead of the 2027 general elections, building on what it described as a strong outing in the 2023 polls.

In her acceptance speech, Usman thanked party members for their confidence and pledged to reposition the party for greater success.

She also assured members of her commitment to unity and internal reconciliation.

The new chairman commended Alex Otti for his leadership, promising not to disappoint the party in her new role while working to strengthen its structures nationwide.

Speaking at the convention, Otti urged the newly elected National Working Committee to provide purposeful leadership and deepen the party’s reach across the country.

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Other officials elected at the convention include Rt. Hon. Iheanacho Obioma as National Secretary, Mrs. Nike Oriola as Deputy National Chairman, and Ken Eluma Asogwa as National Publicity Secretary, alongside several others.

The newly elected National Working Committee was subsequently sworn in and has officially assumed office.