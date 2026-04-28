The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has taken delivery of a new ultramodern headquarters building in Abuja, in what officials described as a major milestone in regional integration and China-Africa relations. Speaking at the official handover ceremony, the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria and to the Economic Community of…...

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has taken delivery of a new ultramodern headquarters building in Abuja, in what officials described as a major milestone in regional integration and China-Africa relations.

Speaking at the official handover ceremony, the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria and to the Economic Community of West African States, Yu Dunhai, said the project symbolises a deepening partnership between China and West Africa, while reinforcing ECOWAS’ capacity to drive development across the sub-region.

The landmark structure, popularly referred to as the “Eye of West Africa,” was completed after more than three years of construction. Designed as a modern, intelligent, and multi-functional complex, the facility is expected to significantly enhance the operational efficiency of the ECOWAS Commission.

Yu noted that the headquarters stands as China’s flagship aid project to ECOWAS, following its earlier delivery of the African Union Conference Centre and Office Complex. He described the building as a blend of advanced Chinese architectural expertise and West African cultural identity, adding that it would serve as a lasting symbol of unity and shared aspirations among member states.

According to the ambassador, the project reflects China’s longstanding commitment to Africa’s development, as the two sides mark 70 years of diplomatic relations. He emphasised that China’s cooperation with Africa is anchored on mutual respect, non-interference, and practical outcomes tailored to the continent’s needs.

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Yu highlighted recent initiatives aimed at boosting Africa’s growth, including proposals by Chinese President Xi Jinping under the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), as well as new trade measures such as zero-tariff access for African exports to China.

He reaffirmed China’s support for ECOWAS as a key driver of regional integration, peace, and development, while also commending member states for their adherence to the One-China principle and their cooperation in multilateral platforms such as the United Nations.

The envoy stressed the importance of unity among developing nations amid global uncertainties, urging countries in the Global South to resist unilateralism and promote inclusive globalization and multilateral cooperation.

He also acknowledged Nigeria’s role as host of ECOWAS and a leading force in the region, praising its contributions to stability and unity. Yu noted that bilateral relations between China and Nigeria have gained momentum under the leadership of President Xi Jinping and Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, with both countries seeking to align development strategies for mutual benefit.

The new headquarters is expected to serve not only as an administrative hub but also as a strategic platform for advancing regional policies, fostering collaboration, and addressing shared challenges across West Africa.

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“With this building, we are not just delivering infrastructure,” Yu said. “We are strengthening a partnership, deepening trust, and laying a foundation for a more prosperous and united West Africa.”

The ceremony marks another chapter in China-Africa cooperation, with both sides expressing optimism about future collaboration aimed at achieving sustainable development and modernization across the continent.

Read full statement here

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Remarks at the Official Handover Ceremony of the China-aid ECOWAS Headquarter Building

Addressed by H.E. Yu Dunhai

Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria and to ECOWAS

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The rainy season has arrived as promised, bringing with it a sense of renewal and vibrant vitality. In this season of joy and hope, we gather to celebrate the official handover of the China-aid ECOWAS Headquarter building.

This headquarter building stands as a milestone—it is China’s flagship aid project for ECOWAS and another headquarter for an international organization, following the African Union Conference Center and Office Complex.

Affectionately known as the “Eye of West Africa”, this magnificent structure broke ground in December 2022. After more than 1,200 days and nights of meticulous craftsmanship, it has been transformed from a visionary blueprint into a concrete reality.

The building harmonizes the excellence of Chinese architectural technique with the unique culture of West Africa, establishing a new landmark for the city of Abuja. As a modern, intelligent, and multi-functional complex, it will substantially enhance the operational capacity of the ECOWAS Commission and provide a robust foundation for member states to chart the future of regional development.

We are confident that this edifice—a vessel for the aspirations of the West Africa people and a symbol of the profound bond between China and Africa—will bear witness to the steady march of West African nations toward strength through unity, and the flourishing cooperation between our peoples across this vast land.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the inception of diplomatic relations between China and Africa. Throughout these seven decades, China has consistently prioritized its relationship with Africa, remaining a steadfast and reliable partner in Africa’s pursuit of development and national rejuvenation.

China supports African nations in exploring modernization paths tailored to their unique national conditions and advocates for a stronger African voice in international affairs.

Our cooperation is built on the principles of non-interference, no political strings attached, and a rejection of “empty promises”.

We remain committed to a demand-driven approach that respects African autonomy and sovereignty, translating our support into tangible actions for Africa’s revitalization.

In September 2024, at the FOCAC Beijing Summit, President Xi Jinping proposed the “Ten Partnership Actions” for China and Africa to jointly advance modernization. In November 2025, during the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, China and South Africa launched the Initiative on Cooperation Supporting Modernization in Africa. This past February, President Xi Jinping announced that, effective May 1st, China will provide zero-tariff treatment for 100% of tariff lines to all African countries having diplomatic ties with China.

These initiatives are a testament to the continuity and evolution of China’s Africa policy over 70 years. They underscore our firm resolve to march hand-in-hand with our African brothers and sisters, opening new horizons for Africa’s prosperity and our shared dream of modernization.

As Africa’s preeminent regional organization, ECOWAS is a vital engine for West African integration, regional peace, and coordinated development. We deeply appreciate the long-standing commitment of ECOWAS and its member states to the One-China principle and the invaluable support provided in the United Nations and other multilateral fora. China will continue to support the ECOWAS Commission and uphold the principle of “African solutions to African problems”, promoting the resolution of differences through dialogue and consultation to further regional integration. We look forward to deepening strategic communication with ECOWAS nations to forge a stronger consensus on development, and jointly navigate global risks and challenges.

We are living through a period of unprecedented global transformation, characterized by turbulence and the rising threat of unilateralism. The “might makes right” mentality is eroding the UN-centered international system and the rule of international law. In the face of these headwinds, developing nations and the Global South must remain united and self-reliant. We must collectively oppose a return to the “law of the jungle”, champion true multilateralism, and strive for an equal and orderly multi-polar world and an inclusive economic globalization, and build a community with a shared future for mankind.

Africa is a continent with the largest concentration of developing nations, and an important part of the Global South—a critical force in promoting world multi-polarity and upholding international justice and equity. China stands resolutely with Africa on the right side of history. We will continue to honor our solemn pledge to be Africa’s “good friend, good partner, and good brother”. Together, we inject stability and positive energy into a changing world, contributing our collective strength to the cause of human progress.

The successful delivery of this project is a fruit of the strong partnership with the Nigerian Government. As the host of ECOWAS and a regional leader, Nigeria’s efforts in fostering stability and unity have been exemplary. China holds the China-Nigeria relationship in the highest regard. Under the strategic vision of President Xi Jinping and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has entered a fast lane, yielding significant achievements. We are eager to align China’s “15th Five-Year Plan” with Nigeria’s “Renewed Hope” agenda to drive high-quality growth in our bilateral ties.

One building carries shared hopes and one partnership writes a legacy. China will stay true to the principles of sincerity, real results, amity and good faith in its Africa policy, and remain guided by the “Ten Partnership Actions” and the four Global Initiatives. We will preserve the “DNA” of our friendship, focus on Africa’s actual needs, deepen our practical cooperation to achieve new milestones in African modernization, and build a high level China-Africa community with a shared future.