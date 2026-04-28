Former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has revealed how a personal encounter during an international assignment reshaped his lifestyle, leading him to give up alcohol as part of his spiritual commitment. In a video circulating online, Osinbajo recounted that the decision followed a moment of reflection during his time on a…...

Former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has revealed how a personal encounter during an international assignment reshaped his lifestyle, leading him to give up alcohol as part of his spiritual commitment.

In a video circulating online, Osinbajo recounted that the decision followed a moment of reflection during his time on a United Nations mission in Somalia, where he served in the justice sector.

He admitted that despite being a pastor at the time, he occasionally drank alcohol.

“I like my red wine once in a while, and then I like my beer,” he said.

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According to him, the defining moment came after he had preached at a fellowship service in Mogadishu and decided to stop by a restaurant within the UN compound.

“On this particular Sunday, I was coming back from the Fellowship where I had preached, and I was just hoping to buy two canned Heineken and go to my room and read my Bible,” he said.

“There were many restaurants in the UN compound in Mogadishu. So, I went to this particular restaurant, and as I walked in, I saw many of my colleagues from different countries. They were drinking.”

He noted that upon seeing him, the colleagues quickly tried to hide their drinks, a reaction that left him surprised and prompted him to question one of them.

“You are the priest, and we cannot be drinking around the priest,” a Danish colleague replied.

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Osinbajo said the response triggered deep introspection, making him reconsider his conduct and the expectations associated with his faith.

He explained that the experience reinforced his understanding that while certain actions may be permissible, they may not necessarily be beneficial.

“Since that day, I have never consumed alcohol,” he said.