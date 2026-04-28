The African Action Congress (AAC) has directed all its members to immediately update and regularise their registration details on the party’s official website, as it moves to meet a statutory deadline for submission of its membership register. In a memorandum dated April 28, and issued by the party’s National Secretariat,…...

The African Action Congress (AAC) has directed all its members to immediately update and regularise their registration details on the party’s official website, as it moves to meet a statutory deadline for submission of its membership register.

In a memorandum dated April 28, and issued by the party’s National Secretariat, the AAC said the directive became necessary due to the need to finalise and print its register in compliance with the provisions of the 2026 Electoral Act.

The party stressed that the law mandates the submission of party registers to the Independent National Electoral Commission at least 21 days before party primaries.

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According to the memo signed by the National Secretary, Oshiokhue Philip Ikpeminoghena, members are required to revisit the party’s website and update their details through their individual dashboards without delay.

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The statement listed key information to be updated to include National Identification Number (NIN), ward and polling unit details, residential address, and passport photograph where necessary.

The party warned that only members with complete and valid records would be included in the official register scheduled for submission to INEC on or before April 29, 2026.

It urged all members, including those in its National Executive Committee and National Working Committee, as well as aspirants, to treat the directive with urgency to ensure full compliance with electoral requirements.