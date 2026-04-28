The Lagos State Government has dismissed a report alleging that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been asked to resign on health grounds, describing the claim as entirely false. In a statement on Monday, April 27, by the Governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the governor, Gboyega Akosile, the government…...

The Lagos State Government has dismissed a report alleging that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been asked to resign on health grounds, describing the claim as entirely false.

In a statement on Monday, April 27, by the Governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the governor, Gboyega Akosile, the government faulted the report published by Sahara Reporters, urging the public to disregard it.

“This report is false in its entirety. Nobody has asked the Lagos Governor to resign-this is another fake news, which has become a pattern of Sahara Reporters. Governor Sanwo-Olu remains in good health, of sound mind, and is actively discharging his duties as Governor of Lagos State,” the statement read.

The government clarified that the governor had earlier received his deputy, Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, during a routine meeting.

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“Earlier today, the Governor received Deputy Governor Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, who paid him a courtesy visit to formally notify him of his intention to contest for Governor. The meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere, as is customary,” the statement added.

Akosile said the clarification became necessary to counter what he described as deliberate misinformation and to reassure residents of the state.

“While Sahara Reporters has a track record of publishing disinformation, we are issuing this clarification to prevent the public from being misled by deliberate falsehoods. We would ordinarily ignore such baseless reports, but the need to reassure Lagosians makes this response necessary.

“We advise the public to disregard the Sahara Reporters story and treat it as fake news,” he said.