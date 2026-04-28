The Police Service Commission (PSC) has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening corporate governance and leadership excellence in the public sector following a strategic engagement with the Chartered Institute of Directors (CIoD) Nigeria.
The PSC Chairman, DIG Hashimu Salihu Argungu (Rtd), made this known while receiving a delegation from the institute led by its Second Vice President, Alhaji Lamis S. Dikko, at the Solomon Arase Conference Hall, PSC Corporate Headquarters in Abuja.
The meeting centred on deepening institutional collaboration, enhancing transparency and accountability, and exploring opportunities for joint initiatives in governance advocacy and capacity development.
Argungu noted that the objectives of the CIoD align with the Commission’s drive to modernise its operations and move beyond traditional civil service practices towards a more structured system of corporate governance.
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He assured that the Commission is ready to build a strong and sustainable partnership with the institute, particularly in the area of training and equipping both executive and non-executive members with the skills required for effective performance.
The PSC Chairman expressed optimism that the collaboration would contribute significantly to improving standards and efficiency within the public sector, while also promoting best practices in leadership and governance.
He added that the Commission looks forward to maintaining a continuous and productive working relationship with the CIoD in pursuit of these shared goals.