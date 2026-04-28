The Police Service Commission (PSC) has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening corporate governance and leadership excellence in the public sector following a strategic engagement with the Chartered Institute of Directors (CIoD) Nigeria.

The PSC Chairman, DIG Hashimu Salihu Argungu (Rtd), made this known while receiving a delegation from the institute led by its Second Vice President, Alhaji Lamis S. Dikko, at the Solomon Arase Conference Hall, PSC Corporate Headquarters in Abuja.

The meeting centred on deepening institutional collaboration, enhancing transparency and accountability, and exploring opportunities for joint initiatives in governance advocacy and capacity development.