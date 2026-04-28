The Oyo Alaafin Forum, has commended President Bola Tinubu for what it described as bold and transformative reforms aimed at repositioning Nigeria’s economy, while also calling for the next ministerial nominee from Oyo State to be selected from Oyo Town and its environs. In a press release issued by its…...

The Oyo Alaafin Forum, has commended President Bola Tinubu for what it described as bold and transformative reforms aimed at repositioning Nigeria’s economy, while also calling for the next ministerial nominee from Oyo State to be selected from Oyo Town and its environs.

In a press release issued by its Chairman, Segun Owolabi, the forum lauded the President’s economic policies, including fiscal reforms, exchange rate unification, and subsidy rationalisation, noting that the measures have begun to restore macroeconomic stability, boost investor confidence, and rekindle national optimism.

The group also commended the President’s directive mandating political office holders with declared ambitions to resign from their positions, describing the move as a demonstration of commitment to democratic ethics and good governance.

The forum acknowledged the resignation of former Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, who represented Oyo State in the Federal Executive Council, and expressed confidence that a replacement would soon be appointed in line with constitutional provisions.

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However, the forum urged the President to use the opportunity to address what it termed a longstanding imbalance in ministerial appointments from Oyo State by selecting a nominee from Oyo Town and surrounding communities.

According to the group, Oyo Town has not produced a minister in over two decades, despite repeated appointments from other zones within the state, including Ibadan, Ogbomosho, and Saki, under successive administrations.

The forum maintained that appointing a competent indigene of Oyo Town would promote equity, fairness, and inclusive governance, while also strengthening public confidence in the Federal Government.

It expressed optimism that the President would consider the appeal in the interest of justice and national unity.