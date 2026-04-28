The Akwa Ibom State Government has announced that the maiden international flight from Victor Attah International Airport will take off on Saturday, May 2, 2026. The announcement was contained in a press release by the Commissioner for Information, Hon. Aniekan Umanah, on Tuesday, April 28. According to the statement, the…...

The Akwa Ibom State Government has announced that the maiden international flight from Victor Attah International Airport will take off on Saturday, May 2, 2026.

The announcement was contained in a press release by the Commissioner for Information, Hon. Aniekan Umanah, on Tuesday, April 28.

According to the statement, the inaugural flight will be operated by Ibom Air, departing Uyo for Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana, on May 2, with a return flight scheduled for May 3.

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The government said the development follows presidential approval for the airport’s upgrade to international status, alongside investments by Governor Umo Eno to provide the required infrastructure.

Describing the development as a major breakthrough, the state said the flight signals the beginning of international operations from Uyo and aligns with its broader strategy to boost connectivity and economic growth.

“This historic milestone represents a significant step in the State’s strategic drive to expand its aviation capacity, enhance international connectivity, and position Akwa Ibom as a preferred destination for tourism and investment,” the statement read.

It added, however, that the official inauguration of the new international terminal and full commercial flight schedule would be announced at a later date.

The government expressed appreciation to Bola Ahmed Tinubu for approving the airport’s upgrade, as well as to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, for his role in facilitating the project.

It also acknowledged the contributions of past administrations to the development of the state’s aviation sector, reaffirming its commitment to sustained investment aimed at driving economic advancement.