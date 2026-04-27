The Lagos State Government has dismissed a viral message alleging new traffic restrictions around the Sheraton Link Bridge inward Opebi Road, describing the information as false and misleading. In a statement issued on Monday and signed by the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, the government clarified that there has been…...

The Lagos State Government has dismissed a viral message alleging new traffic restrictions around the Sheraton Link Bridge inward Opebi Road, describing the information as false and misleading.

In a statement issued on Monday and signed by the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, the government clarified that there has been no alteration to traffic rules in the affected corridor.

“The information circulating about changes and restrictions around Sheraton Link Bridge inward Opebi Road is false and misleading,” the statement said.

The government stressed that existing traffic regulations in the area remain unchanged unless officially communicated.

“Traffic rules in that area and its environs remains the same for now until advised otherwise by the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation,” it added.

The statement also debunked claims that enforcement officials were targeting motorists in the area, describing such reports as untrue.

“Also, the claim that task force officials are ‘preying’ on motorists is false. There is nothing like that happening,” Osiyemi said.

Motorists and residents were urged to disregard the viral message and rely only on verified updates from the Ministry of Transportation.

“Please ignore the message and rely only on official traffic information from Lagos State Ministry of Transportation. Stay safe and do not share false information,” the statement added.