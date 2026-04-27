The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has intensified preparations for the June 20, 2026 governorship election in Ekiti State, with a renewed focus on voter education, inclusivity and tackling misinformation. This followed a high-level implementation meeting convened by the commission to strengthen publicity strategies and ensure a credible electoral process,…...

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has intensified preparations for the June 20, 2026 governorship election in Ekiti State, with a renewed focus on voter education, inclusivity and tackling misinformation.

This followed a high-level implementation meeting convened by the commission to strengthen publicity strategies and ensure a credible electoral process, according to a statement shared via its official X handle, April 27.

Speaking at the meeting, the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Ekiti State, Dr. Bunmi Omoseyindemi, described the engagement as “timely and strategic,” stressing that voter education remains central to the success of the poll.

He outlined key priorities to include improving voter awareness, combating fake news, encouraging peaceful participation and building public confidence in the electoral process.

Omoseyindemi emphasised the need to expand outreach to rural communities, first-time voters and other hard-to-reach groups across the state, while also addressing concerns such as vote-buying and voter apathy.

“Democracy can only be truly representative when no group is left behind,” he said, calling for increased participation among women, youths, and persons with disabilities.

He also drew attention to Ekiti-specific challenges, including the spread of misinformation, politically motivated narratives and security concerns in flashpoint areas, urging stakeholders to work collectively to ensure a peaceful election.

In her goodwill message, the Director of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) in the state, Mrs. Oluwakemi Akomolede, reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to partnering with INEC to sustain voter education efforts.

She noted that sensitisation campaigns were already ongoing across local government areas through radio and television programmes, aimed at promoting peaceful conduct before, during and after the election.