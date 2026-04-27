President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has tasked Nigeria’s newly appointed ambassadors and high commissioners to prioritise attracting foreign investment, strengthening strategic partnerships, and improving the country’s global image. The directive was given on Monday at the opening of an induction course for the envoys at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in…...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has tasked Nigeria’s newly appointed ambassadors and high commissioners to prioritise attracting foreign investment, strengthening strategic partnerships, and improving the country’s global image.

The directive was given on Monday at the opening of an induction course for the envoys at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja, according to a statement issued by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

The President, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, said the appointments reflected confidence in the envoys’ ability to advance Nigeria’s interests globally.

He noted that the evolving global landscape, marked by geopolitical shifts, economic uncertainties, technological disruptions, climate challenges, and security threats has made diplomacy more critical than ever.

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“The international system is evolving rapidly. We must be prepared to meet these challenges by focusing on how best to protect and promote Nigeria’s national interest,” he said.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Yomi Odunuga.

Tinubu urged the envoys to adopt a results-driven and modern diplomatic approach, combining traditional methods with digital engagement, public diplomacy, and strategic communication, while projecting the achievements of the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He also emphasised the need to proactively foster partnerships, promote trade, and attract foreign direct investment and technology, while safeguarding the welfare of Nigerians in the diaspora.

In a significant policy shift, the President announced a reordering of Nigeria’s foreign policy framework, known as the 4D Doctrine.

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“This re-ordering has put the Nigerian people at the centre of our foreign policy agenda and is aimed at harnessing outcomes for their maximum benefit,” he said.

Under the revised structure, the doctrine has been rearranged from Democracy, Development, Demography, and Diaspora to Demography, Development, Diaspora, and Democracy.

The President further stressed professionalism, integrity, and patriotism in the discharge of diplomatic duties, urging envoys to remain accountable and results-oriented.

“You have a special responsibility in helping to reposition Nigeria in global affairs. The world is watching,” he added.

He also commended the National Assembly for the swift confirmation of the envoys and encouraged them to maximise the induction programme designed to equip them for effective service.