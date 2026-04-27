The Federal Government has applauded the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for offering fully funded scholarships to 50 Nigerian students in petroleum and mineral studies. The initiative was described by the Nigerian government as a boost to human capital development and a reflection of strong bilateral relations. Minister of Information and…...

The Federal Government has applauded the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for offering fully funded scholarships to 50 Nigerian students in petroleum and mineral studies.

The initiative was described by the Nigerian government as a boost to human capital development and a reflection of strong bilateral relations.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, gave the commendation on Monday while receiving the Saudi Ambassador to Nigeria, Yousef Bin Mohammed Al-Balawi, during a courtesy visit in Abuja.

Idris said the scholarship programme aligns with the Federal Government’s efforts to strengthen key sectors of the economy through capacity building.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is not just a scholarship programme; it is a strategic investment in Nigeria’s future, particularly in key sectors such as petroleum and solid minerals that are central to our economic growth and diversification,” the minister said.

He noted that the initiative, designed to be sustained annually, would ensure a steady supply of skilled professionals.

“The fact that this initiative is designed to be continuous, with 50 Nigerian students benefiting year after year, makes it even more impactful. It guarantees a steady pipeline of skilled professionals for our critical industries,” he added.

The minister reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to deepening its partnership with Saudi Arabia, including the implementation of pending agreements.

“We are committed as a government to deepening this partnership and ensuring that all existing agreements, including the pending Memoranda of Understanding in broadcasting and other sectors, are fully implemented for mutual benefit,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Idris also expressed Nigeria’s solidarity with Saudi Arabia over tensions in the Gulf region.

“Let me also take this opportunity, on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, to express our solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at this time of tensions in the Gulf region. We sincerely hope for continued peace, stability, and diplomatic resolution of all issues,” he stated.

Earlier, Ambassador Al-Balawi said the scholarship offer, conveyed through the King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, covers tuition, travel, accommodation, and stipends for beneficiaries.

“This initiative reflects the genuine and strong relationship between Saudi Arabia and Nigeria. It is about real cooperation and real investment in the future of Nigerian youth,” he said.

He also highlighted ongoing efforts to strengthen economic ties between both countries, particularly in trade and investment, noting their status as key regional economic powers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Present were the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, Dr. Binyerem C. Ukaire; the Director, Public Communications and National Orientation, Barr. Henshaw Ogubike, the Director, Production, Publications and Documentary, Mr. Okunnu Ibidapo; the Director, Public Relations and Protocol, Dr. Suleiman Haruna, alongside other senior officials of the Ministry.