Nigeria’s debate team, represented by Edo State, has recorded a clean sweep at the Nigeria-Indonesia Bilateral Debate Tournament in Jakarta, defeating the host nation. The Edo State-led team won all four debate matches, outperforming students from Santa Ursula Junior High School and SMP Lab School Junior High School in Indonesia.…...

Nigeria’s debate team, represented by Edo State, has recorded a clean sweep at the Nigeria-Indonesia Bilateral Debate Tournament in Jakarta, defeating the host nation.

The Edo State-led team won all four debate matches, outperforming students from Santa Ursula Junior High School and SMP Lab School Junior High School in Indonesia.

The debates focused on key issues including artificial intelligence in basic education, free university education, and restrictions on public donations to political office holders and their families.

Adjudicators commended the Nigerian team for its strong arguments, effective rebuttals, and excellent presentation skills.

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The Chairman, Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) Sonia Omonzane who led the team described the victory as a proud moment for Edo State and Nigeria, while noting that the achievement reflects the state’s huge investment in the State Education Sector.