Akwa Ibom State’s growing reputation as a powerhouse of sporting excellence received another boost on Monday, June 8, 2026, as gold medal-winning taekwondo athlete, Uyama Udobong, was formally presented to the Honourable Commissioner for Sports, Elder Paul Bassey, following his triumph at the National Taekwondo Open Trials held in Ogun…...

Akwa Ibom State’s growing reputation as a powerhouse of sporting excellence received another boost on Monday, June 8, 2026, as gold medal-winning taekwondo athlete, Uyama Udobong, was formally presented to the Honourable Commissioner for Sports, Elder Paul Bassey, following his triumph at the National Taekwondo Open Trials held in Ogun State.

Udobong clinched gold in the men’s -87kg category, a feat that has earned him qualification for international competitions and further underscored the state’s rising profile in grassroots and elite sports development.

Receiving the athlete and officials of the Akwa Ibom State Taekwondo Association in his office, Elder Bassey congratulated Udobong and his coaches for bringing honour to Akwa Ibom State and reaffirmed the commitment of Governor Umo Eno’s administration to nurturing sporting talents.

“The Governor, Pastor Umo Eno whom I represent, is proud of this achievement. His administration is deliberate and intentional about sports development, particularly at the grassroots level. His vision is to see Akwa Ibom children discover their talents, excel in their chosen sports, and project the state’s name on the global stage,” the Commissioner stated.

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He described taekwondo as one of the sports that has consistently delivered medals for the state and assured the association of continued government support.

Addressing concerns regarding athletes’ travel documentation for international events, the Commissioner emphasized the need for early engagement with the Ministry to facilitate necessary approvals and interventions through established procedures.

“When notifications are brought to the Ministry on time, it becomes easier for us to provide the required support through the appropriate channels. Notwithstanding, we will do everything within our capacity to facilitate the travel documentation needed for this particular athlete’s participation in international competitions,” he assured.

Earlier, Coach Henry Anietie and the Secretary of the Akwa Ibom State Taekwondo Association, Mrs. Stella Udi, presented the gold medal to the Commissioner, describing the victory as a successful outcome of the assignment entrusted to them.

The officials expressed appreciation to the State Government, the Commissioner for Sports, the Permanent Secretary and directors of the Ministry of Sports for their unwavering support towards the growth and development of taekwondo in the state.

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Speaking during the presentation, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Sports, Mrs. Rosemary Ubia, congratulated the athlete and the association for making the state proud, urging them to remain focused and strive for greater accomplishments.

On her part, the Director of Sports, Mrs. Brigid Otton, described every medal won by Akwa Ibom athletes as a collective victory for the state and the Ministry.

She attributed the success to divine favour, dedication, and effective collaboration among stakeholders, while expressing optimism for even greater achievements in future competitions.

The competition also produced another podium finish for Akwa Ibom State, with Stella Gideon winning a bronze medal in the women’s -49kg category. The achievement brought the state’s total medal haul at the National Taekwondo Open Trials in Ogun State to two, with two of the five athletes representing Akwa Ibom finishing on the medals table.