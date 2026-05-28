Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has launched a tree crop revolution initiative with the procurement of 620,000 oil palm seedlings for distribution to farmers across the state....

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has launched a tree crop revolution initiative with the procurement of 620,000 oil palm seedlings for distribution to farmers across the state.

The governor flagged off the programme at the premises of the Akwa Ibom Agricultural Development Programme (AKADEP), recently revamped by the State Government.

Governor Eno said the initiative forms part of his administration’s commitment to boosting agriculture, promoting food security, and expanding economic opportunities for farmers in the State.