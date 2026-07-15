Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, has reaffirmed Nigeria's commitment to peace, saying the country remains determined never to return to the horrors of war while strengthening efforts to promote religious tolerance, national unity and social cohesion....

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, has reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to peace, saying the country remains determined never to return to the horrors of war while strengthening efforts to promote religious tolerance, national unity and social cohesion.

Akume made the remarks on Wednesday in Abuja while receiving the Country Representative of the Community of Saint Egidio in Nigeria, Prof. Jan De Volder, who led a delegation including Italy’s Deputy Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Iscopo Foti, to invite him to an international peace conference scheduled for October in Italy.



The SGF said the President Bola Tinubu administration was advancing peacebuilding through inclusive governance and sustained efforts to tackle insecurity.

“Since the civil war, Nigerians have made up their minds never to experience war again. While we may have frictions arising from our differences, we are collectively working towards peaceful coexistence, religious tolerance and national unity,” Akume said.

He acknowledged the country’s security challenges but maintained that government operations had significantly weakened terrorist and insurgent groups.

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“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is working round the clock with all stakeholders to end the barbaric killings and attacks on our citizens. Through the Renewed Hope Agenda, the government is also driving economic recovery and ensuring that every segment of the population is carried along in the nation’s development process,” he added.

Akume also commended the Community of Saint Egidio for its humanitarian work and global peace initiatives, saying:

“We appreciate the Community of Saint Egidio for its global commitment to peace, humanitarian service and spiritual growth, and we welcome opportunities for collaboration with international partners in advancing peace and development.”

Earlier, Prof. De Volder said the Community of Saint Egidio, which has operated globally for 53 years and in Nigeria for 26 years, was founded on the principles of “Prayer, Poor and Peace,” describing the organisation as “a bridge-builder among communities and a champion of support for vulnerable populations.”

He also commended Nigeria’s resilience, saying:

“My personal experience of Nigeria differs significantly from the negative narratives often portrayed on social media and in international news reports.

According to De Volder, “the forthcoming gathering in Italy will bring together leaders from different faiths and political backgrounds to explore practical ways of fostering peace and mutual understanding in an increasingly divided world.”

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He expressed hope that Senator Akume would attend the event alongside other Nigerian religious and political leaders, noting that “Nigeria’s experiences in managing diversity and promoting coexistence would enrich discussions at the global forum.”

The SGF accepted the invitation and reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening international partnerships aimed at promoting peace, stability and sustainable development.