Nigeria and the United States have explored opportunities to deepen cooperation in the digital economy....

Nigeria and the United States have explored opportunities to deepen cooperation in the digital economy.



Discussions between the two countries centred on expanding investments in critical digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence and technology talent development.

The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, disclosed this after meeting with the United States Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Frank Garcia.

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According to the minister, the talks focused on strengthening investments in critical digital infrastructure, including submarine cables and data centres, while advancing the adoption of artificial intelligence to improve productivity across key sectors.

The meeting also examined ways to expand bilateral collaboration to unlock greater economic opportunities for both countries.

Tijani said both sides discussed the possibility of establishing a government-to-government framework to address trade barriers, stimulate business growth and encourage greater investment.

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He added that the discussions also highlighted opportunities for American companies to recruit skilled professionals from Nigeria’s 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme.

The minister said the engagement reflects the shared commitment of both countries to strengthening partnerships that attract investment, create opportunities for young Nigerians and accelerate the country’s ambition of building a globally competitive digital economy.