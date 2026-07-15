The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, has issued the Federal High Court (Pre-Election) Practice Directions (Amendment), 2026, introducing changes to the court’s procedures for handling pre-election cases. The amendment was announced in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Director of Information of the…...

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, has issued the Federal High Court (Pre-Election) Practice Directions (Amendment), 2026, introducing changes to the court’s procedures for handling pre-election cases.

The amendment was announced in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Director of Information of the Federal High Court, Dr. Catherine Oby Christopher.

According to the statement, the new Practice Directions amend the initial Federal High Court (Pre-Election) Practice Directions, 2026, which came into effect on June 26, 2026.

The court said the amendment was made pursuant to Sections 254 and 285(9), (10) and (14) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), Sections 29(5) and 88(2) of the Electoral Act, 2026, as well as other enabling laws.

The statement noted that the revised Practice Directions are aimed at strengthening the court’s framework for resolving pre-election disputes within the constitutional timelines.

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“The Amended Practice Directions is made pursuant to Sections 254 and 285(9), (10) and (14) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), Sections 29(5) and 88(2) of the Electoral Act, 2026, and all other powers enabling the Honourable Chief Judge in that regard,” the statement said.

It added that, “In line with the initial Practice Directions, the amendment is intended to enhance the speedy, efficient, and fair determination of pre-election matters in keeping with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), the Electoral Act, 2026, and other applicable laws.”

The Federal High Court also disclosed that a copy of the Federal High Court (Pre-Election) Practice Directions (Amendment), 2026, has been attached to the press release for reference by stakeholders and the general public.