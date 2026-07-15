Reigning Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) champions Nigeria will take on Ghana in an international friendly on Saturday as part of their preparations for the 2026 tournament in Morocco. The Super Falcons, who are chasing a record-extending 11th continental title, opened their training camp in Casablanca on Monday ahead…...

Reigning Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) champions Nigeria will take on Ghana in an international friendly on Saturday as part of their preparations for the 2026 tournament in Morocco.

The Super Falcons, who are chasing a record-extending 11th continental title, opened their training camp in Casablanca on Monday ahead of their Group C opener against Malawi in Rabat on July 28.

Ten players had arrived at the team’s Marriott Hotel in Casablanca as of Tuesday afternoon, while midfielder Toni Payne, who recently completed a move from Everton Women to Inter Milan Women, is expected to join the squad on Wednesday.

Under the guidance of head coach Justine Madugu, the nine-time champions held their first training session on Tuesday at Stade Larbi Zaouli in Casablanca.

Read Also: Super Falcons To Begin WAFCON Camp In Morocco July 15

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Among the players already in camp are captain Rasheedat Ajibade, goalkeepers Chiamaka Nnadozie and Fatima Oloko, defenders Oluwatosin Demehin, Glory Ogbonna, Shukurat Oladipo and Rofiat Imuran, midfielders Christy Ucheibe and Jennifer Echegini, and forward Asisat Oshoala.

Saturday’s friendly against Ghana’s Black Queens will also be played at Stade Larbi Zaouli, with kick-off scheduled for 4 p.m.

The fixture will rekindle one of Africa’s fiercest women’s football rivalries, with Ghana having lost to Nigeria in the final of the inaugural Women’s Africa Cup of Nations hosted by Nigeria in 1998.

Following the warm-up match, the Super Falcons will begin their WAFCON campaign against Malawi on July 28 before facing Zambia on August 1 and Egypt on August 5 in their remaining Group C fixtures.