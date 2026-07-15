One of international football’s greatest rivalries will be reignited on Wednesday when England face defending champions Argentina in the second semi-final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Atlanta. The Three Lions are just one victory away from reaching their first World Cup final since 1966, but standing in their…...

One of international football’s greatest rivalries will be reignited on Wednesday when England face defending champions Argentina in the second semi-final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Atlanta.

The Three Lions are just one victory away from reaching their first World Cup final since 1966, but standing in their way is an Argentina side chasing back-to-back world titles and boasting a perfect record in World Cup semi-finals.

Match preview

England have reached their fourth major tournament semi-final since 2018, matching the total number they managed throughout the rest of their history before that period.

Their route to the last four has been far from convincing. After navigating the group stage, Thomas Tuchel’s men edged past DR Congo before producing a memorable victory over Mexico. They then overcame Norway in a dramatic quarter-final after extra time.

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Jude Bellingham was once again England’s hero, scoring twice to inspire a comeback victory after the Three Lions had fallen behind. The Real Madrid midfielder has now netted braces in successive knockout matches.

Despite winning four consecutive games while scoring at least two goals in each, England have continued to show defensive frailties, with Tuchel admitting there is still room for improvement ahead of their biggest test yet.

Argentina, meanwhile, arrive in Atlanta with confidence soaring after extending their winning streak to 13 matches.

Lionel Scaloni’s side had to dig deep throughout the knockout rounds. They survived a difficult test against World Cup debutants Cape Verde before producing one of the tournament’s greatest comebacks against Egypt, recovering from two goals down in the closing stages to secure victory.

Their quarter-final against Switzerland also proved demanding before Julián Álvarez struck a superb extra-time winner to send the reigning champions into another semi-final.

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Argentina have scored three goals in each of their last four matches, taking their tournament tally to 17—just one short of their all-time World Cup scoring record of 18 goals set at the inaugural tournament in 1930.

Scaloni is now aiming to become only the seventh coach to lead a nation into two FIFA World Cup finals.

Historically, England have won just two of their previous 14 meetings with Argentina, including a famous quarter-final victory on home soil in 1966. Their most recent meeting ended in England’s favour, with goals from Michael Owen and Wayne Rooney securing victory in a friendly in November 2005.

Read Also: England Edge Norway To Reach World Cup Semi Final

World Cup form

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England: W D W W W W

Argentina: W W W W W W

Team news

England remain short of options at right-back, with Jarell Quansah suspended while Reece James is still being carefully managed after injury concerns.

Djed Spence is expected to return to the starting lineup, although Ezri Konsa remains an alternative after filling in during the quarter-final.

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Jordan Henderson has been ruled out after undergoing wrist surgery, while Declan Rice is expected to recover from illness in time to start.

Captain Harry Kane is set to win his 121st England cap, moving ahead of Wayne Rooney as the country’s most-capped outfield player. Only former goalkeeper Peter Shilton has made more appearances for England.

Kane and Bellingham have each scored six goals at the tournament, trailing only Lionel Messi in the Golden Boot race.

Messi leads the standings with eight goals and has also registered double-digit goal contributions across each of the last two World Cups following his assist against Switzerland.

Scaloni must decide between Julián Álvarez and Lautaro Martínez to partner Messi in attack after both forwards impressed in the previous round. Midfielder Leandro Paredes is expected to retain his place because of his defensive discipline.

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Probable lineups

England (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Spence, Stones, Guehi, O’Reilly; Rice, Anderson; Saka, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane.

Argentina (4-4-2): Emiliano Martínez; Molina, Romero, Lisandro Martínez, Tagliafico; Paredes, De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Mac Allister; Messi, Álvarez.

Prediction

England have shown remarkable resilience throughout the knockout rounds, but Argentina’s experience, winning mentality and attacking quality could prove decisive in another tightly contested encounter.

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Prediction

England 1-2 Argentina.