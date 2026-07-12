England are through to the FIFA World Cup semi-finals after a dramatic 2-1 extra-time victory over Norway in a gripping quarter-final in Miami....

England are through to the FIFA World Cup semi-finals after a dramatic 2-1 extra-time victory over Norway in a gripping quarter-final in Miami.

The Three Lions were made to work for their place in the last four as Norway, inspired by the threat of Erling Haaland, took the lead in the 36th minute.

Andreas Schjelderup capitalised on a defensive lapse to fire the Scandinavians ahead and stun the England supporters.

But England responded just before the break through their talisman, Jude Bellingham.

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The midfielder showed his composure inside the box to slot home the equaliser and restore belief for Thomas Tuchel’s side.

The second half was fiercely contested, with both teams creating chances but unable to find a winner.

Haaland thought he had put Norway back in front at one stage, only for the effort to be ruled out after a VAR review, while England also saw opportunities come and go in an increasingly physical contest.

With the match heading into extra time, Bellingham delivered once again.

The Real Madrid star reacted quickest after Norwegian goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland failed to hold a shot, smashing home the rebound to complete his brace and send England into the lead.

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Norway threw everything forward in search of an equaliser, but England’s defence stood firm to secure a hard-fought victory and a place in the World Cup semi-finals.

Despite the win, manager Thomas Tuchel admitted his side were below their best, praising their resilience and fighting spirit rather than their overall performance.

Bellingham, named the hero of the night, said England’s determination carried them through one of their toughest tests of the tournament.

The victory sends England into the semi-finals, where they will face Argentina as they continue their quest to win the FIFA World Cup.