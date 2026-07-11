The presidential candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2027 general election, Peter Obi, has expressed relief over the safe rescue of schoolchildren who were kidnapped, describing the development as a moment worthy of thanksgiving. Obi, in a statement via his official X handle, commended the efforts of…...

The presidential candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2027 general election, Peter Obi, has expressed relief over the safe rescue of schoolchildren who were kidnapped, describing the development as a moment worthy of thanksgiving.

Obi, in a statement via his official X handle, commended the efforts of security personnel and others involved in securing the freedom of the children.

He said, “I am greatly relieved and delighted to learn of the safe rescue of the schoolchildren who were kidnapped,” adding that he “sincerely thank all those whose tireless efforts made their freedom possible, especially the security personnel and everyone who worked behind the scenes.”

While celebrating the rescue, the former Anambra State governor stressed that the incident highlights the need for improved security measures across the country.

According to him, “no child should ever have to endure such trauma,” noting that repeated cases of kidnapping, especially involving schoolchildren, require urgent action to strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture.

ADVERTISEMENT

Obi said the protection of lives and property must remain the primary responsibility of government, adding that children should be able to access education in a safe environment.

“Our children deserve to learn in an atmosphere of safety, not fear. We must continue to work towards building a Nigeria where every child can pursue education without the threat of violence or abduction,” he stated.

He also rejoiced with the rescued children, their families, schools and Nigerians over the development, describing it as a “heartening” outcome.

“I rejoice with the children, their families, their schools, and all Nigerians on this heartening development,” Obi added.